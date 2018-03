BRIEF-CSG Systems International Says On March 5 Refinanced Existing Term Bank Debt

March 8 (Reuters) - Csg Systems International Inc:

* CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL - ON MARCH 5 REFINANCED EXISTING TERM BANK DEBT, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW DEBT ARRANGEMENT - SEC FILING

* CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC - NEW DEBT AGREEMENT INCREASED CSG’S LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES POSITION BY ABOUT $30 MILLION

* CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MILLION CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015​

* CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC - REFINANCED AGREEMENT INCLUDE AN INCREASE IN TENOR OF LOAN FROM FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2023