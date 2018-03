March 5 (Reuters) - CSI Compressco LP:

* CSI COMPRESSCO LP - ENGAGED IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH SOME EXISTING LENDERS TO ENTER NEW 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WITH AVAILABILITY OF UP TO $50 MILLION

* CSI COMPRESSCO LP - THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE OF TIMING OF FINALIZATION OF TERMS OF NEW ABL FACILITY - SEC FILING