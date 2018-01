Jan 2 (Reuters) - CSRA Inc:

* CSRA INC - ON DEC 29, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AMONG THE COMPANY AND OTHERS- SEC FILING

* CSRA INC - PURSUANT TO THIRD AMENDMENT, MATURITIES OF TRANCHE A2 FACILITY & REVOLVING FACILITY WERE EXTENDED FOR A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR

* CSRA INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO INCURRED INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN B ADVANCES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $200 MILLION