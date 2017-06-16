FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 16, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - CSRA Inc:

* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015

* CSRA - amendment provides for an increase of $183.7 million in unpaid principal balance of term loan b facility to a total of $650 million - sec filing

* CSRA - additional borrowings under term loan b facility immediately applied to repay $180.6 million of unpaid principal balance of term loan a1 facility

* CSRA - borrowings applied to also pay accrued, unpaid interest on amounts repaid on term loan a1 facility,term loan b facility, related costs

* CSRA- as amended, credit deal provides for qtrly payments of principal on term loan b facility of $500,000 commencing sept 30, 2017 through dec 31, 2022 Source text - bit.ly/2safNBM Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.