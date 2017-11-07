FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CSS Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $0.33
Sections
Featured
Sterling down, FTSE too?
market analysis
Sterling down, FTSE too?
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
BUSINESS
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
saudi arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 7, 2017 / 9:59 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-CSS Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - CSS Industries Inc

* CSS Industries reports fiscal 2018 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 sales $101.4 million versus $101.3 million

* CSS Industries - ‍revises fiscal 2018 outlook for net sales, net income and adjusted ebitda, including addition of simplicity creative group​

* CSS Industries - ‍net sales are now expected to be in range of $367 million to $379 million for fiscal 2018​

* CSS Industries - ‍adjusted ebitda for fiscal 2018 is now expected to be in range of $28 million to $32 million​

* CSS Industries - expects to write up value of simplicity inventory to fair value, will also incur transaction costs in fiscal 2018​

* CSS Industries - ‍“we expect our base business volumes to remain challenging in this difficult retail environment​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.