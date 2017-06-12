FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CST Industries, Inc. says filed a voluntary chapter 11 petition in U.S. bankruptcy court
#Bankruptcy News
June 12, 2017 / 6:43 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CST Industries, Inc. says filed a voluntary chapter 11 petition in U.S. bankruptcy court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - CST Industries Inc:

* CST Industries, Inc. implements debt reduction plan

* Says CST's United Kingdom subsidiary is not included in or affected by filing

* Says "‍taking steps to rightsize its balance sheet and potentially identify a new partner"​

* CST filed a voluntary chapter 11 petition in United States Bankruptcy Court for District Of Delaware on June 9, 2017

* CST's business will continue "unaffected" and company has "sufficient liquidity" to fund operations

* "CST has been in discussions with numerous interested parties"

* Company's first-day hearing will take place on or around June 13, in Wilmington, Delaware Source text for Eikon:

