FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CSW Industrials enters into First Amended And Restated Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase - SEC filing
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 19, 2017 / 1:32 PM / in a month

BRIEF-CSW Industrials enters into First Amended And Restated Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Csw Industrials Inc

* CSW Industrials Inc - on September 15, 2017, co entered into a First Amended And Restated Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing

* CSW Industrials Inc - Amended Credit Agreement amended and restated Company’s Credit Agreement, dated December 11, 2015

* CSW Industrials - CSW Industrials Holdings, Inc. and Whitmore Manufacturing, LLC, each unit of company, are borrowers under Amended Credit Agreement

* CSW Industrials-credit facility to provide for $250 mln revolving commitment, but now provides for multi-currency borrowings with $125.0 mln sublimit

* CSW Industrials Inc - scheduled maturity date of credit facility was extended to September 15, 2022, from December 11, 2020 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2fhl86J] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.