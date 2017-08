June 14 (Reuters) - Csw Industrials Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.17 - sec filing

* Q4 revenue $87.4 million versus $76.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $80.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In fiscal 2018, co expects capital expenditures to be about $8 to $10 million