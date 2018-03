BRIEF-CSX To Outline Plans Targeting A 60 Percent Operating Ratio At 2018 Investor Conference

March 1 (Reuters) - Csx Corp:

* CSX TO OUTLINE PLANS TARGETING A 60 PERCENT OPERATING RATIO AT 2018 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

* TARGETS REVENUE GROWTH AT A COMPOUND ANNUAL RATE OF 4% IN 2019 AND 2020

* ‍TARGETS FULL-YEAR OPERATING RATIO OF 60 PERCENT BY 2020​

* TARGETS CUMULATIVE FREE CASH FLOW OF $8.5 BILLION FROM 2018 TO 2020

* ‍TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1.6 BILLION THROUGH 2020​

* ‍TARGETS SHARE RE-PURCHASE OF $5 BILLION TO BE COMPLETE BY Q1 2019​

* FY2019 REVENUE VIEW $12.06 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)