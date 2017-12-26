FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ct Agricole finalises acquisition of Natixis' 15 pct stake in CACEIS
December 26, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Ct Agricole finalises acquisition of Natixis' 15 pct stake in CACEIS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Sa/Natixis :

* Crédit Agricole S.A. has finalised its acquisition of Natixis’ 15% stake in fund management arm CACEIS

* As a result, Credit Agricole now controls 100% of the share capital of CACEIS

* Credit Agricole says CACEIS deal will be accretive to earnings

* CACEIS has around 2.6 trillion euros ($3.1 trillion) in assets under custody, and 1.7 trillion euros in assets under management.

* Natixis says CACEIS sale will have estimated impact on Natixis’ CET1 ratio of around +12bps as at 31/12/2017

* Natixis will recognize a €74m capital gain before tax in its fourth quarter 2017 financial statements

$1 = 0.8422 euros

