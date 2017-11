Nov 28 (Reuters) - CT Real Estate Investment Trust :

* CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍TO BUY 7 PROPERTIES FROM RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AT TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $200 MILLION, BEFORE DEAL COSTS​

* CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST- ‍WILL BE FUNDING INVESTMENTS THROUGH CREDIT FACILITIES​