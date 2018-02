Feb 20 (Reuters) - Computer Task Group Inc:

* CTG REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 REVENUE $74.6 MILLION VERSUS $77.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $340 MILLION TO $360 MILLION

* SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $0.25-$0.37

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS OF $0.30-$0.42

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍REVENUE $77 TO $82 MILLION​

* COMPUTER TASK GROUP - RECOGNIZED $0.11 PER DILUTED SHARE, NON-CASH CHARGE RELATED TO NEW U.S. TAX LAW IN QUARTER

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP ‍DILUTED EPS $0.05 TO $0.07​

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP ‍DILUTED EPS $0.05 TO $0.07​