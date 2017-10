BRIEF-CTG REPORTS NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Computer Task Group Inc

* CTG REPORTS 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q3 REVENUE FELL 5.2 PERCENT TO $74 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 TO $0.23

* SEES FY 2017 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13 TO $0.15

* SEES Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05 TO $0.07

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE $72 MILLION TO $75 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $298.5 MILLION TO $301.5 MILLION

* "‍BELIEVE WE ARE WELL POSITIONED TO ACHIEVE REVENUE GROWTH AND INCREASED PROFITABILITY IN 2018"​