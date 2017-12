BRIEF-CTI Industries Corp Announces New Financing And Banking Relationship

Dec 18 (Reuters) - CTI Industries Corp:

* CTI INDUSTRIES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCING AND BANKING RELATIONSHIP

* CTI INDUSTRIES CORP - ON DEC 14, 2017, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

* CTI INDUSTRIES CORP - UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, BANK EXTENDED TO CO A CREDIT FACILITY OF $24 MILLION

* CTI INDUSTRIES CORP - CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $18 MILLION AND TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $6 MILLION

* CTI INDUSTRIES CORP - MATURITY DATE ON LOANS IS DECEMBER 2022