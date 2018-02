Feb 6 (Reuters) - CTS Corp:

* CTS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.32 TO $1.44

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 SALES ROSE 9.2 PERCENT TO $110.9 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $435 MILLION TO $455 MILLION

* NOLIAC ACQUISITION, COMPLETED IN MAY 2017, ADDED $3.0 MILLION OF SALES IN Q4 OF 2017

* QTRLY NET LOSS INCLUDED A $18.0 MILLION ONE-TIME, NON-CASH CHARGE RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* QTRLY NET LOSS ALSO INCLUDED A $13.4 MILLION ONE-TIME, NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE