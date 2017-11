Nov 27 (Reuters) - Cuba Ventures Corp:

* CUBA VENTURES CORP - DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR BLOCKCHAIN POWERED REVOLUPAY® FOR $3.4 BILLION REMITTANCE MARKET AND $750 MILLION CUBAN ENTREPRENEUR SECTOR ADJOINED TO CRYPTOCURRENCY CCU COIN

* CUBA VENTURES CORP - ‍SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH VESILEN INVESTMENTS FOR ITS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED MOBILE APPLICATION REVOLUPAY & CORRESPONDING WEB BASED SYSTEM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: