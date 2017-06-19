FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Cuba Ventures Corp to acquire minority interest in ‍International Business & Travel Opportunities​
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 19, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cuba Ventures Corp to acquire minority interest in ‍International Business & Travel Opportunities​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Cuba Ventures Corp:

* Cuba Ventures Corp signs letter of intent to acquire licensed Florida based travel agency. Synopsis of Trump administration policy changes vis-à-vis Cuba. CEO Steve Marshall appears on Canada’S BNN and United States CNN news networks

* Says will acquire a 30% minority interest in ‍International Business & Travel Opportunities​ in exchange for shares of co, deal costs​

* Says ‍shall acquire from selling shareholders 30% equity interest in IBTO for issuance of 500,000 shares at $0.05/share and, c$10,000 cash

* Says co, International Business & Travel Opportunities will continue to expand existing travel and Cuba focused marketing initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.