March 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Brunello Cucinelli executives tell a post-results analyst call:

* CFO SAYS TAX BENEFITS FROM ‘PATENT BOX’ IN 2017 EQUAL TO 4 MILLION EUROS, EXPECTS SIMILAR BENEFIT IN 2018, 2019

* CFO SAYS GROUP TO INVEST 120-130 MILLION EUROS IN THREE YEARS BETWEEN 2018 AND 2020

* CEO SAYS 2018 DIVIDEND TO BE AROUND 40 PERCENT OF PROFITS

* CEO SAYS SEES IN 2018 AND 2019 “HEALTHY” DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN SALES AND EBITDA, IN 2018 EBITDA RISING “MORE THAN PROPORTIONALLY”

* CEO SAYS TO INVEST 45 MILLION EUROS IN 2018

* CEO SAYS HOPES FOR HIS FAMILY TO HOLD OWNERSHIP OF COMPANY FOR “SOME CENTURIES” BUT NOT NECESSARILY ITS MANAGEMENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)