FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cue Biopharma announces collaboration with Merck
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 16, 2017 / 1:27 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Cue Biopharma announces collaboration with Merck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cue Biopharma

* ‍Cue Biopharma says a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Merck

* Cue Biologics platform will be leveraged to develop biologics engineered to selectively modulate disease-relevant T cell subsets​

* Says specific financial arrangements are not being disclosed​

* Says will receive an up-front payment​

* Eligible to earn up to $374 million in research, regulatory & commercial milestone payments in addition to tiered royalties on sales​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Cue Biopharma]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.