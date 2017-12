Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cue Biopharma Inc:

* CUE BIOPHARMA INC SEES IPO OF UP TO 8 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK PRICED AT $7.50 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* CUE BIOPHARMA INC HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED ITS IPO OF UP TO 8.3 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK TO BE PRICED BETWEEN $6.00 AND $8.00 PER SHARE