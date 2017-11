Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* ‍Cue Biopharma Inc​ sees IPO of up to 8.3 million shares of co’s common stock priced between $6.00 and $8.00 per share - SEC filing

* ‍Cue Biopharma had previously expected IPO of up to 6.7 million shares of co's common stock priced between $6.00 and $8.00 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2APrdMx)