Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc

* Cullen/Frost reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc - ‍ for Q3 of 2017, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis increased 12.2 percent to $264.4 million

* Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc - ‍authorizes $150 million stock repurchase program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: