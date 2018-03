Feb 28 (Reuters) - CULTI MILANO SPA:

* FY TOTAL PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 6.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUROCENT 8 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN CURRENT GROWTH LEVELS ALSO IN THE FOLLOWING YEARS - CEO