July 31 (Reuters) - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals begin U.S. shipments of dexrazoxane for oncology patient support

* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc - under terms of agreement, Cumberland is managing all marketing, promotion, and distribution of Totect in U.S.

* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc - will begin distributing dexrazoxane, sold under brand name Totect, to U.S. wholesalers