BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.05
August 8, 2017 / 8:17 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cumberland Pharmaceutical reports double digit revenue growth for the fourth consecutive quarter

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.05

* Q2 loss per share $0.32

* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $8.7 million

* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals - ‍new co-promotion agreement for Kristalose added; at June 30, had $49.0 million in cash and marketable securities, including approximately $34.6 million in cash and equivalents​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

