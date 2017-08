Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cummins India Ltd

* June quarter pat 2.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year

* Cummins india ltd consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 1.82 billion rupees

* June quarter total income 14.78 billion rupees versus 13.90 billion rupees last year