Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc-

* Cummins reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $2.71

* Q3 revenue $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.78 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 14 to 15 percent

* Cummins inc - FY EBIT is expected to be in range of 11.8% to 12.2%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: