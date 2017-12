Nov 30 (Reuters) - Curasan AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: CURASAN SIGNS NEW COOPERATION WITH IMPLANTCAST FOR THE DACH-REGION

* EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ORTHOPEDICS MARKET IN GERMANY, AUSTRIA AND SWITZERLAND

* EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH IMPLANTCAST GMBH, BUXTEHUDE, GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)