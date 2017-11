Nov 2 (Reuters) - CURASAN AG

* DGAP-NEWS: CURASAN INC. ANNOUNCES ORTHOPEDIC PRIVATE LABEL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

* ‍EXPANDS MARKET PENETRATION OF ADVANCED BONE GRAFT MATERIAL IN UNITED STATES​

* ‍FIRST SIGNIFICANT SALES FROM PARTNERSHIP EXPECTED IN 2018​

* ‍CURASAN INC ANNOUNCED A PRIVATE LABEL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH XTANT MEDICAL​