Nov 16 (Reuters) - CURETIS NV:

* 9-MONTH REVENUES: EUR 0.83 MILLION (VERSUS. EUR 1.08 MILLION IN THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2016)‍​

* REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN VOLATILE FROM QUARTER-TO-QUARTER‍​

* OPERATING LOSS AT SEPT 30 EUR 13.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 10.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET LOSS: EUR 14.6 MILLION (VERSUS. NET LOSS OF EUR 10.7 MILLION YEAR AGO)‍​

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT SEPT 30 EUR ‍​21.6 MILLION