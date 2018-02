Feb 5 (Reuters) - Curetis Nv:

* CURETIS GROUP: ARES GENETICS RECEIVES FUNDING COMMITMENT FOR EUR 1.6 MIO. PROJECT; CURETIS ANNOUNCES NON-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2017

* REVENUES IN 2017 WERE EUR 1.2 MILLION (VERSUS. EUR 1.3 MILLION IN 2016)

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, AMOUNTED TO EUR 16.3 MILLION EXCLUDING. EUR 0.3 MILLION FOR A VAT REFUND RECEIVABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: