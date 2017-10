Sept 13 (Reuters) - Curis Inc

* Curis announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Curis Inc says ‍intention to offer and sell up to 20 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Curis Inc- Intends to use net proceeds to continue development of CUDC-907, as well as CA-170, CA-327 and CA-4948 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: