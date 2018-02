Feb 2 (Reuters) - Curo Group Holdings Corp:

* CURO GROUP SAYS UNIT ‍INTENDS TO ISSUE A NOTICE OF REDEMPTION ON FEB 5, 2018 FOR $77.5 MILLION OF ITS 12.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2022​ - SEC FILING

* CURO GROUP - ‍FOLLOWING REDEMPTION, $527.5 MILLION OF ORIGINAL OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES WILL REMAIN OUTSTANDING​

* CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP - REDEMPTION DATE OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES WILL BE SET FOR MARCH 7, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2BPf8XR) Further company coverage: