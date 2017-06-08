FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Curro Holdings says Stadio buys AFDA
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 8, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Curro Holdings says Stadio buys AFDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Curro Holdings Limited:

* Stadio, has acquired 100 pct of issued share capital of The South African School Of Motion Picture Medium And Live Performance Proprietary Limited (AFDA)

* Curro holdings ltd - ‍curro re-affirms its intention to unbundle and list stadio separately during course of this year​

* Acquisition is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, including approval of competition tribunal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

