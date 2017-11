BRIEF-Custom Solutions changes its name to Qwamplify‍​

Nov 21 (Reuters) - CUSTOM SOLUTIONS SA:

* BECOMES QWAMPLIFY‍​

* GROUP WILL POST STRONG GROWTH IN 2017 THANKS TO ITS ACQUISITIONS

* H2 RESULTS TO BE STRONGLY IMPACTED BY SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN ITS HISTORICAL ACTIVITIES

* H2 RESULTS TO BE STRONGLY IMPACTED BY RISE IN DIGITAL AND COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS

* ONCE AGAIN FORECASTS DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018 IN FRANCE AND EUROPE

* SEES RETURN TO ORGANIC GROWTH BY END OF 2018

* 2018 RETURN TO ORGANIC GROWTH SHOULD BE ACCOMPANIED BY STRONG GROWTH IN OPERATIONAL RESULTS