a month ago
BRIEF-Customers Bancorp announces upsizing & pricing of $100 mln, 3.95% senior notes offering
#Bonds News
June 29, 2017 / 12:24 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Customers Bancorp announces upsizing & pricing of $100 mln, 3.95% senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Customers Bancorp Inc

* Customers Bancorp announces upsizing and pricing of $100 million, 3.95% senior notes offering

* Says announced pricing of its underwritten public offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.95% senior notes due 2022

* Company increased aggregate amount of notes to $100.0 million from previously announced amount of $75.0 million

* Says company expects to receive net proceeds, before expenses, of $98.525 million from offering, after deducting underwriting discount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

