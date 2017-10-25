FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 8:31 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Customers Bancorp Inc

* Customers Bancorp Inc reports net income for third quarter 2017 and first nine months 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 excluding items

* Customers Bancorp Inc - ‍Q3 2017 net interest income of $68.0 million increased $3.4 million, or 5.3 pct, from net interest income for q3 2016​

* Customers Bancorp Inc - ‍bankmobile, previously presented as discontinued operations in financial statements was reclassified as held and used at sept 30, 2017​

* Customers Bancorp Inc - expect to reach closer to targeted capital levels at year end 2017 and future years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.