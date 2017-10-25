BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Customers Bancorp Inc

* Customers Bancorp Inc reports net income for third quarter 2017 and first nine months 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 excluding items

* Customers Bancorp Inc - ‍Q3 2017 net interest income of $68.0 million increased $3.4 million, or 5.3 pct, from net interest income for q3 2016​

* Customers Bancorp Inc - ‍bankmobile, previously presented as discontinued operations in financial statements was reclassified as held and used at sept 30, 2017​

* Customers Bancorp Inc - expect to reach closer to targeted capital levels at year end 2017 and future years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: