BRIEF-Cutera reports Q2 EPS $0.13

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Cutera Inc

* Cutera reports second quarter 2017 financial performance, increases revenue and EPS guidance and expands stock buyback program

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $0.50 to $0.54

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $144 million to $147 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenue $ 36.4 million versus. $ 27.5 million

* Q2 revenue view $32.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $140.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: