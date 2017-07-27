FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CVR Partners reports 2017 second quarter results
July 27, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-CVR Partners reports 2017 second quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cvr Partners Lp

* Q2 sales $97.9 million versus $119.8 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* In quarter, "Nitrogen fertilizer pricing continues to be impacted by additional production, particularly in the United States"

* In quarter, "in U.S., we saw a marked decrease in imported nitrogen product as the spring progressed"

* In quarter, "we experienced approximately 11 days of downtime in UAN plant related to outages at Linde's air separation facility"

* CVR Partners Lp - for Q2 of 2017, consolidated average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $174 per ton and $333 per ton, respectively

* Fertilizer facilities produced a combined 215,300 tons of ammonia during Q2 of 2017 versus 171,500 tons of ammonia during Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

