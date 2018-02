Feb 22 (Reuters) - CVR Partners LP:

* CVR PARTNERS REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $78.2 MILLION VERSUS $84.9 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* WILL NOT PAY A CASH DISTRIBUTION FOR 2017 Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: