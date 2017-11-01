FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CVR Refining and Plains All American announce joint venture
November 1, 2017 / 12:53 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-CVR Refining and Plains All American announce joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline Lp

* CVR Refining and Plains All American Pipeline announce the acquisition of certain Plains’ Pipeline assets by CVR and formation of Midway Pipeline, LLC joint venture

* CVR Refining - ‍CVR refining and Plains All American Pipeline announced formation of a 50/50 joint venture, Midway Pipeline​

* CVR Refining LP - ‍Midway Pipeline acquired approximately 100-mile, 16-inch Cushing to Broome pipeline system from Plains​

* CVR Refining LP -‍in separate deal, CVR Refining, Plains announced CVR Refining agreed to acquire Cushing to Ellis crude oil pipeline system from Plains​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

