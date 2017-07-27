FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
BRIEF-CVR Refining Q2 sales $1.338 billion
July 27, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-CVR Refining Q2 sales $1.338 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - CVR Refining LP

* CVR refining reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $1.338 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* CVR Refining LP qtrly net loss per common unit $0.13

* CVR Refining LP - "renewable identification numbers remain single largest headwind we face"

* CVR Refining LP - CVR Refining will not pay a cash distribution for 2017 Q2

* CVR Refining LP - Q2 2017 throughputs of crude oil and all other feedstocks and blendstocks totaled 221,954 bpd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

