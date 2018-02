BRIEF-CVS Group Raises 60 Mln Pounds Through Placing​

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cvs Group Plc:

* ‍CONFIRMATION OF SUCCESSFUL £60 MILLION PLACING​

* ‍SUCCESSFULLY RAISED A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY £60 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES) BY MEANS OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD​

* SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH PLACING, COMPANY WILL ISSUE 5.6 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE OF 1075 PENCE EACH

* CVS GROUP - NET PROCEEDS OF PLACING WILL BE USED TO PAY DOWN DEBT, CREATE ADDITIONAL HEADROOM TO HELP FUND EXPECTED FUTURE ACQUISITIONS IN UK AND NETHERLANDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)