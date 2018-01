Jan 18 (Reuters) - CVS Group Plc:

* IN H1 2018, GROUP‘S LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GREW BY 5.6% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍STRONG GROWTH IN SALES OF ANIMED DIRECT HAS CONTINUED IN H1​