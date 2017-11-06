FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CVS Health in presentation- Expects FY revenue growth of 3.25-3.75 pct‍​
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 6, 2017 / 1:36 PM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-CVS Health in presentation- Expects FY revenue growth of 3.25-3.75 pct‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp

* In presentation- expects FY revenue growth of 3.25-3.75 pct‍​

* In presentation- expects FY PBM net revenue growth of 8-8.5 percent, adjusted gross margin to modestly decline

* In presentation- expects FY retail net revenue to decline 2.25-2.75 percent, adjusted gross margin to modestly improve

* In presentation- expects Q4 net revenue to grow 2.5-4.25 percent

* In presentation- expects Q4 retail net revenue to decline 0.5-2.25 percent, comp sales to decline 1-2.75 percent

* In presentation- expects Q4 pharmacy services revenue to grow 6-7.75 percent Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.