Oct 24 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp

* CVS Health introduces new PBM performance-based pharmacy network focused on reducing costs and improving clinical outcomes

* Says ‍announced a new 30,000-store performance-based pharmacy network anchored by CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens​

* Says ‍CVS Caremark will make this network available to eligible PBM clients for implementation beginning March 2018​