BRIEF-CVS Health reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations

Aug 8 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp

* CVS Health reports second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.33

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $45.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $45.37 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $5.83 to $5.93

* Sees FY gaap earnings per share $4.92 to $5.02 including items

* Cvs health corp qtrly ‍pharmacy same store sales decreased 2.8%​

* Cvs health corp - ‍revenues in pharmacy services segment increased 9.5% to $32.3 billion in three months ended june 30, 2017​

* Cvs health corp - ‍provided q3 gaap diluted eps from continuing operations of $1.20 to $1.23​

* Cvs health corp - ‍provided q3 adjusted eps of $1.47 to $1.50​

* Qtrly front store same store sales declined 2.1% in three months ended june 30, 2017.

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $46.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cvs health corp - company confirmed its 2017 cash flow from operations guidance of $7.7 to $8.6 billion and free cash flow guidance of $6.0 to $6.4 billion.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.87, revenue view $184.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cvs health corp - results of quarter ‍include $135 million, or 13 cents per share goodwill impairment charge related to rxcrossroads business​

* Cvs health corp - company closed 63 retail stores and took a charge of $205 million in six months ended june 30, 2017

* Cvs health corp - company expects to close approximately seven additional retail stores during remainder of 2017.

* Cvs health corp - ‍front store same store sales declined 2.1% in three months ended june 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: