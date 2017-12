BRIEF-CVS Health Says On Dec 15, Co Entered Into Term Loan Agreement Providing For Total Term Loan Commitments In Aggregate Principal Amount Of $5.0 Bln

Dec 19 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* CVS HEALTH - ON DEC 15, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR TOTAL TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $5.0 BILLION

* CVS HEALTH SAYS THE TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WAS ENTERED INTO IN CONNECTION WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED MERGER OF CO WITH AETNA INC

* CVS HEALTH SAYS TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $3 BILLION 3-YEAR TRANCHE AND A $2 BILLION 5-YEAR TRANCHE - SEC FILING Source text:(bit.ly/2klciE8) Further company coverage: