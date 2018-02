BRIEF-CVS Health Sees Q1 2018 Net Revenue Growth For Retail/LTC Between 4 Pct To 5.5 Pct

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cvs Health Corp:

* CVS HEALTH SEES PHARMACY SERVICES NET REVENUE CHANGE OF 1.5 PERCENT TO 3.5 PERCENT FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 - PRESENTATION SLIDES‍​

* CVS HEALTH CORP - SEES Q1 2018 NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR RETAIL/LTC BETWEEN 4 PERCENT TO 5.5 PERCENT

* CVS HEALTH CORP - SEES Q1 2018 SAME-STORE SALES FOR RETAIL/LTC BETWEEN 4 PERCENT - 5.5 PERCENT

* CVS HEALTH CORP SEES RETAIL/LTC NET REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.5 PERCENT TO 4.0 PERCENT FOR 2018‍​

* CVS HEALTH CORP - SEES Q1 2018 NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR PHARMACY SERVICES BETWEEN 2 PERCENT TO 3.75 PERCENT

* CVS HEALTH CORP SEES RETAIL/LTC SAME-STORE SALES OF 2.0% TO 3.5% FOR 2018‍​

* CVS HEALTH CORP - SHARE REPURCHASES SUSPENDED FOR 2018 DUE TO AETNA TRANSACTION‍​