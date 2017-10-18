BRIEF-CVS Health signs five-year agreement with Anthem

Oct 18 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:
* CVS Health signs five-year agreement with anthem, inc. To provide services to support ingeniorx
* CVS Health - expects to incur implementation costs related to transition of members; costs expected to be immaterial to 2017 results
* CVS Health Corp - CVS caremark will manage certain services for ingeniorx, including claims processing and prescription fulfillment
* CVS Health Corp - new agreement, which goes into effect on January 1, 2020, runs through December 31, 2024